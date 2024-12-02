Incognia launches new location identity fraud detection tools

Incognia’s solution modules include location spoofing detection, global mobile address validation, and trusted device intelligence, all of which can be used for preventing mobile app fraud during onboarding, logins, and transactions. The capabilities are enabled via the same mobile SDK and APIs used by the Incognia zero-factor authentication solution that works on both iOS and Android devices.

With Finance app downloads totalling USD 5.9 billion in 2021, increasing 28% YOY, and Gaming apps seeing more than USD 16 billion in consumer spend in the same year, it is not only new users that are flocking to fintech and gaming apps but also fraudsters, according to the press release. Incognia’s new solution modules offer fraud prevention capabilities for mobile apps by leveraging location and device intelligence signals directly from the user’s device.

In more detail, the new modules are location spoofing detection, which detects GPS location spoofing during onboarding, new account creation, login, transactions, and payments. The next module is global mobile address validation that gives real-time address validation in areas where address databases are incomplete, and finally, trusted device intelligence, which enables mobile fraud prevention by using information from a user's device to detect the use of emulators, rooted or jailbroken devices, and when multiple devices are accessing the same account or multiple accounts are sharing the same device.