Incognia launches location identity fraud detection module





Incognia’s new solution module is Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection which prevents fraud at onboarding caused by biometric liveness spoofing.

Fraudsters are creating online accounts using fake identities to take advantage of sign-up bonuses and to create ‘money mule’ accounts for money laundering. To verify a new user’s identity on a mobile app, the onboarding process typically involves taking a selfie and passing a biometric ‘liveness test.’

Fraudsters are now using techniques to spoof liveness to trick the selfie liveness detection algorithms. A common method is the use of facial images downloaded from the web to create deepfake videos. The Incognia Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection solution is designed to prevent both injection and presentation deepfake attacks in real-time with no added friction to the mobile user.

Incognia enables mobile fraud prevention by using information from a user’s device to detect use of emulators, rooted or jailbroken devices, that are the main ways fraudsters leverage deepfakes to spoof legitimate liveness detection apps.

The Incognia Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection solution module goes beyond traditional biometric systems and addresses the device integrity and also the device location to determine risk whenever a user performs a selfie and submits a biometric proof of liveness. This module can be used in conjunction with the Incognia Location Spoofing Detection and Global Mobile Address Validation modules.