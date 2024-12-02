Incognia introduces location-based device authorisation solution

The tool is meant to enhance app security for customers across finserv, crypto, social networks, online gaming and more. Incognia’s latest solution module is Location-based Device Authorisation, which prevents fraud following device change at login.

Incognia provides a risk signal using anonymised location behaviour and device intelligence to detect high risk devices attempting to login before fraud occurs. At login, Incognia delivers a risk assessment based on checking the device integrity and whether the current device location is consistent with the user’s historical location behaviour pattern. In an internal study, Incognia identified that 89% of legitimate device authorizations occur at trusted locations, which are places that the user visits most frequently, such as home.

Incognia is a location identity company that provides mobile authentication to banks, fintech and m-commerce companies. Incognia’s technology uses location signals and motion sensors to silently recognise trusted users based on their behaviour patterns and is a key enabler for zero-factor authentication.