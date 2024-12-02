Incognia introduces fraud detection for QR code contactless payments

With consumers ready to re-engage with vendors using contactless methods, health and security are top of mind as businesses push for faster adoption of contactless QR payments, according to the company press release.

Incognia’s fraud detection solution for QR code contactless payments uses location behavioral biometrics to verify buyer’s and seller’s real-time and historical location behavior to protect against fake QR codes, account takeovers and use of fake synthetic identities during transactions.

The solution works for physical in store, remote and peer to peer QR code contactless payments. For consumers, Incognia’s technology creates a private digital identity that enables a user’s device to produce a unique location fingerprint, without compromising any of the user’s personally identifiable information. The digital identity is also matched to the recent behaviour of the device and the known behaviour of the account.