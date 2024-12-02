Incode Technologies partners with Advanced Living Technologies and at-visions

ALTec will leverage Incode's innovative biometric, omnichannel identity verification and authentication platform for a variety of services including Know Your Date (KYD)/Age Verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance and reusable identity. The agreement, powered by Incode's AI/ML and biometric solutions, will enable ALTec and at-visions to transition gaming and hospitality away from decades-old technology and redefine the guest experience status quo, respectively.











The combination of increasing data breaches and fraud as well as the frequency hoteliers and gaming establishments repeatedly ask their customers to verify their identities have expedited the need for robust, next-generation identity proofing, as per the press release. With over USD 8.8 billion reported losses reported by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2022, the importance of secure authentication and seamless customer experience is critical to organisations' success.





Equipping multiregional fraud prevention capabilities

ALTec, with its identity product, SONIO, says Incode's modular and fully automated ID, Liveness POA, and Watchlists features stood out from other providers in the gaming industry. While many vendors remain concentrated in a single region or country, and have weaknesses in other locales, Incode offers multiregional and global product offerings, training their AI/ML models to each of a client's target markets.

As identification draws more attention from legislators around the world, Incode's comprehensive identity verification (IDV) validates over 4,600 distinct documents against governments and central databases, confirming a person is the genuine owner of the real-word identity they are claiming.

At-visions specialises in IP streaming solutions for mobile applications, networks, and digital signage in the hospitality industry. With their technology, customers can offer modern entertainment to match the demands of guests for content such as streaming, as well as providing a communication platform to promote services. At-visions is capitalising on ALTec's existing verifications customer base to resell SONIO, embedded with Incode's identity verification solutions, into the hospitality sector.

Officials from Altec said that they see that all around the globe, identification in every industry is gaining importance and it's why they’re happy to partner with Incode—a pioneer in the identity proofing sector. Their vision of combining several fraud prevention and compliance services and ID verification in one platform is possible only with biometrics, a reliable and efficient means of enhancing data security and user authentication.

This agreement comes on the heels of Incode's product showcase at ICE London, and ALTec's vision ushering the next generation of customer experiences at a global scale for gaming and hospitality and shaping the future of trust in verification and authentication.