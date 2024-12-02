Incode rolls out omnichannel biometric identity platform

The new platform provides next-generation customers with a wide range of services including the ability to open accounts, authenticate identity, and make payments across any channel. The solution is purpose-built to eliminate the friction and incompatibility across many consumer services. It addresses several industries including financial services, hospitality and marketplaces.

The platform brings together the latest in LiveBeam liveness (passive anti-spoofing software), machine learning and computational photography. Incode Omni is modular, offering sets of SDKs that can be combined to build products and is

compatible with all architectures (cloud based, or on premises) operating systems and devices — including mobile web browsers, and Apple iOS and Android applications.

The company is also announcing it has secured a USD 10 million seed round to fuel the growth and adoption of the platform globally.