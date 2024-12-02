InAuth partners Early Warning to deepen security for mobile payments

Early Warning delivers innovative payment and risk solutions to financial institutions nationwide. The strategic partnership leverages the advanced device intelligence capabilities of InAuth’s InMobile solution. This solution already used by large payments, banking, mobile wallets, and ecommerce/mcommerce players as the contemporary way to authenticate and reduce risk in the digital world.

Early Warning’s Authentify Platform also offers organizations identity and device confidence that is frictionless for customers by leveraging the same SIM-card based network authentication that the mobile carriers use to secure their own services. By working with InAuth, Early Warning will be able to support a combined mobile network and mobile device intelligence solution.

Cross referencing device attributes with mobile network subscriber intelligence provides significant confidence in the trustworthiness of mobile transactions. Device attributes provide insight into how an individual uses their device, and, with mobile network authentication, that usage intelligence can finally be transferred when the mobile subscriber changes devices.