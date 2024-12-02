InAuth partners AimBrain to enhance mobile security

Thus, the partnership enables banks and financial institutions, digital wallet providers, payment service providers (PSPs) and other organizations to deliver up to six factors of authentication for their customers’ mobile transactions.

With its InMobileTM solution, InAuth’s technology enables clients to determine the trustworthiness of the mobile device itself. The solution examines thousands of unique identifying attributes on mobile devices to create a permanent device ID. This enables organizations to understand the device’s riskiness, allowing clients to use the mobile device as a trusted factor to authenticate their customers in a seamless manner.

AimBrain provides authentication technology that uses facial, voice and behavioural biometrics to verify the identity of the customer. These complementary technologies will help financial institutions implement strong customer authentication practices, while still delivering a frictionless user experience.