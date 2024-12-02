InAuth and Trunomi team up to provide fraud protection

The agreement enables financial services providers to achieve all-digital onboarding and ongoing customer data management with mobile and workstation security. Through this partnership, Trunomi and InAuth enable financial institutions to fully comply with the EU’s landmark General Data Protection Regulation.

The agreement will integrate InAuth’s solutions for mobile and browser device authentication and fraud prevention with Trunomi’s customer-driven data sharing platform. The partnership ensures that only authenticated and trusted devices can be used as a pivotal point of onboarding and in the secure exchange of personal data between financial services providers and their customers.

InAuth and Trunomi will attend Money 20/20 Europe event, one of the largest events enabling payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce at the intersection of mobile, retail, marketing services, data and technology.

InAuth is a provider of solutions that help businesses limit risk, reduce fraud, and enhance authentication within their digital channels. The company is working with global banks, payment networks, merchants, healthcare providers, and large enterprises in North America, Europe and beyond to make device interaction a more protected, less costly channel.

Trunomi is a provider of customer-driven personal data sharing technology. The company securely connects financial institutions to their customers with a customer-driven data sharing platform, in full compliance with data privacy regulations.