InAuth, AimBrain partner to enhance 6-factor authentication for FI

InAuth is enhancing their InMobile solution via collaboration with AimBrain. The InMobile software authenticates the devices transacting with them, and by examining thousands of unique identifying attributes on mobile devices aims to create a permanent device ID. Furthermore, the software is able to assess a device’s risk-level that allows clients to use their mobile devices as an authentication factor.

AimBrain uses facial, voice, and behavioural biometric authentication to detect at-risk devices, allowing organizations to authenticate customer identity from any device. As banks and financial institutions roll out these solutions, customers will be asked to register their biometrics either through providing a picture or by using an existing image the bank has on file. Once their biometric is recorded, customers will be able to log into their accounts without entering a username or password.

It is important to note a user’s biometric is never transmitted or stored in its original format. Biometrics are immediately converted to an encrypted mathematical string of data that only AimBrain can decrypt and authenticate.