In-store biometrics is highly embraced by UK customers

Worldpay 2017 Consumer Behaviour and Payments Report, which is based on a 2,500 UK consumers survey, reveals that following the launch of the latest iPhone, which comes with facial recognition technology, just under two thirds (63%) of consumers want to be able to use a biometric scan to authorise payments in-store.

When it comes to using our body parts to pay, 69% of consumers say they would be open to using a finger. However, respondents are also beginning to come around to the idea of using their face (24%), iris (33%), and voice (18%) to identify themselves at the point of sale.

The research also suggests that consumers increasingly expect the same type of experience in-store as they receive from online retailers like Amazon who are setting the benchmark for speed, simplicity and convenience.

Even though today’s smartphone-centric consumers still value the human touch, Worldpay’s new research also shows that modern technology has made today’s consumer far less tolerant of delays in getting what they want.