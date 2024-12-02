



By proceeding with the acquisition, IN Groupe would be able to create a new entity with nearly EUR 1 billion in sales, while also expanding its presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. In addition, merging their capabilities is set to offer augmented access to critical segments of the identity value chain, including chip design and advanced software, which represent a substantial part of secure identity documents.











IN Groupe’s growth strategy

The acquisition falls in line with IN Groupe’s development strategy, with the company planning to address the surging demand for secure identity solutions, the trend towards digitalisation, and the increase of European standards in the digital identity ecosystem. Still subject to regulatory approvals and consultations, the transaction between IN Groupe and IDEMIA Smart Identity is projected to close in 2025. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from IN Groupe underlined that, by teaming up with IDEMIA Smart Identity, their firm plans to develop a new global participant for advanced and secure identity solutions.



Furthermore, the agreement between the two companies intends to consolidate IN Groupe’s position in physical and digital identity at a global scale and allow the latter to optimise its solutions and how it serves its clients. Officials from IDEMIA Group highlighted that their company aims to maintain its focus on providing solutions enabled by biometrics and cryptography addressing specific market segments and accelerating its growth.





IN Groupe’s acquisition of Nexi’s eID business