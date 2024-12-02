IN Groupe acquires SURYS, strengthening security for identity, banking, and fiduciary payments

SURYS handles the document security and traceability in the French market and it is a pioneer in optical-digital authentication. The company has access to the world's largest database of identity documents, through its subsidiary Keesing.

As part of the acquisition, IN Groupe is giving France access to an international player, as SURYS is known in the market for passport security components, with its security features being present in 50% of the world’s passports. Moreover, SURYS’s expertise in the authentication and protection of the variable data in documents, and in image analysis will complement IN Groupe’s overall offering, particularly in the area of secure components.

In addition, IN Groupe plans to create a centre dedicated to secure components (electronic and optical components) for identities and banking and fiduciary transactions. The components centre will be driven by IN Groupe subsidiary SPS, which handles dual technology for the electronic components in chip cards, and by SURYS.