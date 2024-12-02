IN Groupe acquires Nexi's eID business







Through its partnership with Nets, Nexi developed identity and trust solutions in Denmark, contributing to the digitisation of Nordic societies, as per IN Groupe officials’ statements. By combining Nexi’s eID and IN Groupe’s capabilities, the company aims to enhance its ability to support customers across Europe as they face new regulations, including eIDASv2 and NIS2.Representatives from Nexi stated that the company intends to expand digital payments in Europe and broaden its presence as a provider of digital payment solutions. However, this requires the company to maintain its focus on investments within the payments space. The company decided to divest its eID business to an owner who can develop and maintain the eID solution at the same standards Nexi applied.As per the information detailed in the press release, the completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the authorisation of the Danish government on IN Groupe’s capabilities as their eID solution provider. The company’s strategic objective is to become a well-established player in identity and secure digital services, and a preferred partner for governments and businesses in Europe. By acquiring eID, IN Groupe can strengthen its geographical footprint and serve its customers with a suite of ID and trust services based on enhanced technologies.