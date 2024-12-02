IMM updates eSignature solution for Credit Unions

The new platform provides advanced functionality that further enhances the overall member experience, while maintaining security thresholds and boosting back-office processing efficiencies. Hundreds of credit unions rely on and leverage the system in conjunction with existing business applications, including core processing platforms as well as a wide-variety of deposit and loan origination systems.

Highlights of the new release include a streamlined in-person signing ceremony that enables members to complete transactions, without compromising the legal enforceability of the executed agreements and documents; support for the Wacom 1031, 1141 and 1152 pen-based display devices; and a new “Widgets-To-Workflow” solutions pack that aggregates IMM technology components to provide an automated solution.