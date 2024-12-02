IMM reveals Quick Start eSignature solution

Leveraging this new program, financial institutions can begin remotely processing documents within approximately 48 hours and have the ability to migrate to IMM’s full enterprise eSignature platform, IMM eSign, at any time during the one-year program period.

With the Quick Start eSign program, financial institutions can service consumer’s financial requests without direct personal contact. New accounts can be opened, new loans can be completed, account service requests can be processed, and loan modifications or extensions can be facilitated. Also, financial institution employees can upload documents, ‘tag’ or drag and drop signature fields on the documents and send them off for signature. Once the customer has completed signing the documents remotely, the employee then receives an email notification that the transaction is complete. They can then view the document, print or download it – for subsequent downstream business processing.



