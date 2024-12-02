IMM, Advanced Fraud Solutions extend partnership to prevent check fraud

The companies have decided to extend their alliance to provide notification of potential fraudulent check transactions. The initial deal, closed in 2012, was aimed at helping IMM’s financial institution clients mitigate fraudulent check transactions at the teller line.

Additionally, IMM is now offering AFS’s solution directly to its customers through the Teller Item Capture platform. From the onset, the collaboration has also included the AFS integration with Deposit Chek Service from fraud prevention company Early Warning. Teller Item Capture interfaces directly with a financial institution’s core platform; the coordination with TrueChecks gives tellers real-time visibility and provides alerts of potentially fraudulent transactions. The fraud and loss prevention detection is embedded directly into IMM’s teller application.

Advanced Fraud Solutions delivers loss prevention tools for the front lines of financial institutions, providing same-day batch solution for identification of high-risk transactions that include frontline, remote, ATM, or additional channels.

IMM serves more than 650 banks and credit unions with solutions for eSignature capture, business process (workflow) automation and document presentment.