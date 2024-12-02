IMB partners with Discover





Discover plans to migrate and modernise its current systems and applications to an open and flexible hybrid cloud architecture. Red Hat OpenShift will help Discover leverage capabilities such as security, automation, and multicloud service integration to reduce operational costs, deliver better outcomes across business processes, enable faster application deployments, and bring agility with improved security and resilience.

IBM will also collaborate with Discover’s teams to use IBM Garage and agile techniques to modernise existing applications and co-create new solutions to help Discover derive greater business and technical benefits.

Discover will use Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for hybrid cloud automation and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (ACM) to achieve end-to-end management visibility and control of its cluster and application lifecycle across its hybrid cloud architecture.