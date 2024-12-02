ImageWare upgrades GoVerifyID platform with palm image biometrics

Currently, the platform supports palm image recognition via biometric algorithms from Fujitsu. The new modality complements GoVerifyID’s existing support for facial, fingerprint, and voice recognition, allowing for extensive multimodal authentication capabilities. At the same time, for cases in which biometric authentication is not ideal or feasible, the security company has enabled support for 6-digit PIN authentication.

Furthermore, ImageWare has also added a Credential Provider feature for GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite, which “provides additional security features for Windows computers,” including support for devices supporting the Windows Biometric Framework, the company said.