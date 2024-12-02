ImageWare, TransUnion team up to offer biometric authentication

The alliance integrates TransUnion’s ID Manager solution with ImageWare’s out-of-band biometric authentication product, GoVerifyID, allowing ImageWare to deliver fraud prevention capabilities to organizations.

TransUnion creates advantages for millions of people around the world by gathering, analyzing and delivering information. For businesses, TransUnion helps manage risk by delivering data and analytics and decisioning. For consumers, TransUnion provides the tools, resources and education to help them manage their credit health and achieve their financial goals.

ImageWare Systems is a developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric, credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare’s biometric product line includes a multi-biometric engine that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.