ImageWare Systems debuts GoVerifyID biometrics solution

The application will be demonstrated within an omni-channel workflow transacting with the FUJITSU Retail Solution Market Place.

FUJITSU Retail Solution Market Place is an omni-channel Point of Service (PoS) application that allows retailers to enhance the customer shopping experience. FUJITSU Market Place achieves this by supporting enterprise-wide transaction and order fulfillment to deliver a buying experience to customers across traditional point of service, online and mobile channels.

ImageWare Systems is a developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric, credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare’s biometric product line includes a multi-biometric engine that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.