ImageWare receives three US patents for multimodal biometric platform

The three patents in the series protect ImageWare’s ability to store and recall biometrics for identity verification and identification across a number of use cases, while separating the biometric data from any personally identifiable information, protecting the biometrics from being compromised and used by hackers and/or identity thieves.

The first patent for ‘Anonymous Biometric Identification’ is the third in a series of patents that focus on securing identity and biometrics in the cloud, also known as the anonymous storage of biometrics.

The second patent protects the company’s intellectual property regarding real-time biometric data management from being directly copied and integrated into existing structured query language (SQL) database products.

The last patent covers the ‘Multimodal Biometric Database Searching Methods’, which protects ImageWare’s ability to compare multiple modalities in a biometric search process.

The hardware and algorithm-agnostic system allows users to authenticate their identity through various enrolled biometric types, including finger, face, iris, hand geometry, palm, signature, DNA, voice, 3D face, and retina.