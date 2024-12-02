ImageWare partners FEMSA to provide its biometric technology

The agreement allows FEMSA to define suppliers for the various components of its ICAM roadmap that can fully benefit from ImageWare’s cloud-based technology.

FEMSA will first evaluate the biometric technology in a paid pilot, which is expected to boost its overall security in identity, credential and access control management (ICAM).

The GoCloudID software-as-a-service offering provides multimodal biometric identity verification and identification cloud services that can be accessed from fixed workstations. The multimodal system is rooted in IWS’ patented Biometric Engine.

In addition, CloudID features front-end applications for the capture of biometrics and biographic information, search and query of that information, as well as the ability to print biometric-enabled identification cards, documents, or driver’s licenses.