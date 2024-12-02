ImageWare leverages Amazon to deliver biometric authentication solutions

The company will build on AWS to offer GoMobile Interactive as a SaaS solution across multiple geographic regions. GoMobile Interactive is an API-driven mobile platform built on ImageWare’s patented Biometric Engine.

Building on AWS allows ImageWare to use services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Route 53.

Jim Miller, ImageWare’s Chairman and CEO, said this collaboration is an opportunity of using AWS advanced capabilities to provide multi-modal biometric identity verification to users on their mobile devices.

ImageWare is a US-based company working as a biometric authentication provider. The company brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor biometric authentication via mobile devices, on premises, and in the cloud.