ImageWare GoVerifyID is integrated with CA Technologies Single Sign-On

This integration combines multi-modal biometric user authentication with automated user provisioning.

CA says that CA SSO provides secure web application access for employees, customers, partners and suppliers whether on-premises, in the cloud, from a mobile device or at a partners site. CA Identity Manager delivers a unified solution for user provisioning and user management throughout the entire identity lifecycle, while helping prevent non-compliant provisioning activities, eliminating guesswork when providing role-based access to users and enabling user self-service, such as access requests.

According to the company, these joint solutions allow new or existing CA SSO customers to add GoVerifyIDs multi-modal biometric user authentication capabilities to their single sign-on systems. The user provisioning from CA SSO to GoVerifyID is automated to streamline the deployment process for the customer’s organisation.

GoVerifyID is an enterprise-ready, multi-modal biometric authentication solution that is ready for global adoption.

In addition, GoVerifyID allows organisations to add biometric authentication to their existing security systems.

ImageWare provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets worldwide.

CA Technologies creates systems software (and previously applications software) that runs in mainframe, distributed computing, virtual machine and cloud computing environments.