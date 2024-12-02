ImageWare, Contactable offer joint identity proofing and authentication solution

The joint solution will verify and manage user digital identity and KYC compliance for their mobile money solution in South Africa. User identity assurance is crucial for this telecommunications company, which has merged telecom services with mobile financial services, allowing its customers to complete banking activities, such as the ability to transfer money utilizing their phones.

After the initial order was received earlier this month, ImageWare completed pre-production testing of its biometric identity proofing, authentication, and anti-spoofing platforms and will roll these out in 2020.