illumy, PayCertify team up for fraud mitigation and financial solutions

As part of this collaboration, illumy will leverage PayCertify’s payment processing and fraud protection services to provide additional security, safeguards, and payment options for its member base. Their partnership accelerates both companies’ growth and provides illumy customers with new capabilities and services to bring them into the hyper-communications future.

illumy’s hyper-communications platform was built to provide an all-in-one experience that enables members to message, group chat, email, voice call, video call or make international calls anywhere in the world. The company unifies textual, vocal, and visual communications into a single app that never collects or sells any member data, PRNews reports.