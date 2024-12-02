Details about the benefits of the collaboration

iiDENTIFii, a remote biometric identity authentication company, has unveiled that its customers can now access its services from the Azure cloud platform, benefiting from simplified deployment and administration.

iiDENTIFii is used by global banks, financial institutions, telecommunications companies, and governments. It sets itself apart with its 3D and 4D Liveness detection technology. The platform enables quick customer onboarding anywhere on any device, meeting strict global audit and compliance standards such as KYC and AML. It integrates with existing systems, including mobile and web platforms, guarding against deepfake and digital replay attacks for upgraded security in digital transactions.

Officials from iiDENTIFii stated that their presence in Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a significant achievement as it allows them to introduce their remote biometric identity authentication solutions to a broader international audience. This also upgrades its ability to provide secure and efficient customer onboarding processes, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements and protection against complex digital risks.

What is remote biometric identity authentication?

Remote biometric identity authentication is a technology that uses biometric data to verify an individual's identity from a distance, typically over the internet or another network. This form of authentication leverages unique biological traits such as fingerprints, facial recognition, iris scans, voice patterns, or even behavioural characteristics to ensure that the person attempting to access a system is who they claim to be.

The process involves capturing the biometric data through a device like a smartphone, webcam, or specialised biometric scanner. This data is then compared to a previously stored template in a secure database. If the captured data matches the stored template, access is granted.

This method of authentication offers several advantages, including better security and convenience. It reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud since biometric traits are difficult to replicate or steal. Additionally, it eliminates the need for remembering complex passwords, making it user-friendly.

However, it also raises concerns about privacy and data security, as the storage and transmission of sensitive biometric information must be handled with care to prevent unauthorised access or breaches. As technology advances, ongoing efforts are being made to address these challenges and improve the reliability and security of remote biometric identity authentication systems.