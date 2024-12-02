iGaming software provider Soft2Bet teams with Onfido for ID verification

In order to deliver a more seamless user experience for customers while minimising fraud, Onfido’s solution employs AI and face biometrics to validate users’ identities. The integration streamlines KYC requirements and automates customer onboarding, allowing the casino and sportsbook platform provider to quickly verify the legitimacy of consumers’ genuine identities.

Users just take a selfie with their government-issued ID, which Onfido verifies is real and not forged before matching it to the user’s face. This verifies that the individual presenting the identity is the rightful owner and that they are physically present.