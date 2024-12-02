IDVerse's GenAI ID verification is available on Temenos Exchange

IDVerse’s technology enables Temenos clients to reach a wider range of customers by reducing AI technology bias towards newer devices and operating systems whilst ensuring high regulatory standards and document coverage. Its identity verification (IDV) solution is scalable, cloud-native, extendable, and continually updated to protect against modern fraud vectors and newly released identity documents to ensure Temenos clients reap the benefits of market research, development, and deployment.











Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Officials from Temenos Exchange said they act as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate, and monetise new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means IDVerse can write once and be readily available to banks globally that run on their platform.

Also commenting on this news, representatives from IDVerse said their availability on Temenos Exchange further extends their commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of GenAI trained Identity Verification to tackle fraud and diverse customer bases. Their generative AI capabilities offer Temenos customers the speed, innovation, and defences to keep up with customer demands and deepfake fraud trends.

IDVerse is taking the lead in training deep neural network systems through generative AI, actively combating discrimination based on race, age, and gender – whilst staying ahead of global fraud trends such as synthetic media and deepfakes.





What does IDVerse do?

IDVerse is fighting AI bias by developing face recognition systems that prioritise inclusivity and fairness. Through their Zero Bias AI tested technology, they harness the power of regenerative AI to mitigate discrimination based on race, age, and gender. This advanced technology not only fights fraud and deepfakes but also significantly reduces associated risks.

IDVerse is trusted by startups, governments, and global enterprises, including HSBC, Uber, Experian, Equifax, and LexisNexis. Founded in Australia in 2018, IDVerse is a Series B venture-backed company with offices in Sydney, London, and Silicon Valley.