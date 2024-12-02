IDVerse partners with GeoComply





As per the information detailed in the press release, GeoComply’s IDComply solution merges the capabilities of several verification providers in a single service, while focusing on eliminating the complexities of jurisdictional coverage. On the other hand, IDVerse’s generative AI-trained technology validates in real-time that the selfie used by a new player matches the individual in the photo of the ID documents. Through this collaboration, IDVerse provides GeoComply with the ability to verify over 16,000 ID documents worldwide across more than 220 countries within the IDComply offering. This intends to ensure the integrity of the identity documents scanned through the system.











IDVerse – GeoComply partnership objectives

According to GeoComply’s officials, the collaboration supports the company’s commitment to providing a simplified, secure, and inclusive gaming experience for its players globally. Since the testing and contracting phase, IDVerse assisted GeoComply in a receptive and agile manner, with the team being able to work effectively and respond to feedback, thus supporting the evolution of their companies’ work. Additionally, IDVerse’s technology focuses on scaling GeoComply’s user onboarding process, as well as minimising the risk of validating fraudulent players. The company’s solution enables instant verification of new players across any location and device, simplifying the process and eliminating manual intervention. The integration aims to improve the player experience and assist in retaining customers by offering a secure re-authentication for critical actions, including cash-out processes and detail changes. Also, the partnership aligns with GeoComply’s allegiance to meet regulatory requirements and standards.



Representatives from IDVerse underlined that, by leveraging its technology, GeoComply can accelerate the identity verification process, while reducing fraud and expanding its footprint across any geolocation with the company’s ID document coverage. One of IDVerse’s objectives is to create a safer and more secure internet, with players being able to onboard through an automated and unbiased solution. Representatives mention that, as part of the collaboration, GeoComply is set to leverage IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI-tested technology that uses generative AI to train deep neural network systems to safeguard against discrimination based on race, age, and gender. The solution focuses on ensuring simplified onboarding for any player, regardless of geolocation, while supporting the growth and diversity of target markets and user bases.





More information about IDVerse