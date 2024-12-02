IDVerse adds identity verification solution to the AWS Marketplace

The technology uses AWS Lambda for scalable, cost-efficient execution and integrates seamlessly with other AWS services, enhancing security and reliability. IDVerse specialises in training deep neural network systems using generative AI, aiming for high accuracy and performance while addressing global fraud trends such as synthetic media and deepfakes.

The company leverages AWS products such as Lambda, SQS, DynamoDB, and EventBridge, aligning with its business model:

Automatic scaling supports high onboarding traffic events such as product launches and promotional campaigns.

Implementation of the AWS Well-Architected Framework alongside serverless technologies targets robust security.

Multi-region availability with a 99.999% SLA enhances resilience and customer accessibility.

IDVerse reports a significant reduction in carbon emissions, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability with a nearly 50% decrease from 2022 to 2023, despite a substantial increase in transaction volume.

Officials from IDVerse highlighted the benefits of switching to AWS services, emphasising the accessibility of advanced generative AI capabilities for global identity services. They also brought up the company's commitment to responsible AI practices through its integration with AWS Lambda, ensuring secure and ethical identity verification solutions without algorithmic biases or discriminatory practices.

Other developments from IDVerse

In June 2024, IDVerse made its Generative AI (GenAI) trained identity verification solution available on Temenos Exchange. Following this integration, IDVerse’s technology enabled Temenos clients to reach a wider range of customers by reducing AI technology bias towards newer devices and operating systems whilst ensuring high regulatory standards and document coverage.

The company’s identity verification (IDV) solution is scalable, cloud-native, extendable, and continually updated to protect against modern fraud vectors and newly released identity documents to ensure Temenos clients can enjoy the benefits of market research, development, and deployment.

