IDunion starts BMWi-funded digital identity project 

The three-year implementation phase of the ‘Showcase Secure Digital Identities’ projects started in April 2021. The projects are part of a competition organised by the German federal government to develop digital solutions for identity management. The theme is the development and testing of secure digital identity applications. These applications are being piloted in a variety of areas including education, ecommerce, mobility, finance and Identity & Access Management (IAM). IoT-specific application examples include the introduction of ID cards in e-wallets, educational certificates for students as well as master data management for companies.

In addition, the competition’s network aims to establish a comprehensive framework to expand the trust in digital identity technology. The participants work together on the conception and implementation of security-relevant features. Any wallets and software applications developed within the consortium will be expanded to ensure a greater distribution and optimal user experience. Ultimately this competition plans to found a European cooperative that will serve as an administration for legal and operational cooperation on digital identity security.