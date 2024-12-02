



As part of the research, which was conducted via an independent Censuswide study, IDScan.net underlined that more US consumers present concerns about identity protection, with a quarter of them already falling victim to an identity fraud-related scam. Focusing on exploring the attitudes and experiences related to identity verification and protection, the study surveyed 1,000 US consumers, with the research coming during a period of substantial difficulties posed by modern threats and sophisticated technologies, including AI and deep fakes.











IDScan.net’s research findings

IDScan.net has found that AI-generated fraud was the foremost threat, with 78% concerned about the prospective misuse of deep fake technologies, while 70% of consumers reported coming across such content more than once a week, with only 44% thinking they can identify when a material is deep faked. In addition, approximately 43% of consumers trust current ID verification methods to measure up to emerging fraud tactics, underscoring a significant gap in both consumer understanding of AI and certainty that businesses are equipped to safeguard their safety.



Furthermore, 32% of consumers expressed their doubts regarding current technologies protecting their identity. However, many of them, more specifically 60% of respondents, believe that advanced solutions for detecting deep fakes and increased security protocols should represent a priority, while 45% of consumers think that stricter regulations and laws should take precedence. When commenting on the research, representatives from IDScan.net mentioned that these findings underline a fragmented identity verification process currently present across the US.



Also, when considering new methodologies of identity verification, respondents expressed hesitation, even if many services are developed to simplify and make verification safer. The research found that only 35% of consumers would agree to leverage passport verification stored in a mobile wallet, while nearly 1 in 5 prefer to not use biometric testing as part of their authentication process. This comes despite the fact that this methodology is extensively used and suggests an unfamiliarity with ongoing modifications around verification technology and protocols.



As per the information detailed in the press release, IDScan.net intends to release a detailed Digital Fraud Report in Q4 2024, scaling on consumer survey data and fraud trends seen across users of the company’s digital ID fraud prevention products.