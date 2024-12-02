IDology's study reveals US' view on identity, digital account opening, and fraud

The Third Annual IDology Consumer Digital Identity Study reflects survey responses from 1,499 US consumers between 25 February 2020 and 7 March 2020. The findings, combined with the changing fraud landscape, are a call for businesses to rethink online identity verification, particularly during onboarding. If ignored, the lost revenue could be significant as the report reveals that in the last 12 months, nearly 50% of consumers have abandoned online account sign-up because the process was untrustworthy or too difficult. Up from 37% in 2019, the abandonment rate has risen year over year.

Further key findings from IDology’s Third Annual Consumer Digital Identity Study reveal: