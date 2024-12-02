IDology rolls out ExpectID Global solution

ExpectID Global will enable organizations worldwide to provide a way to validate an identity and ensure transactions move forward without manual intervention on an international level. The solution also allows organizations to make configuration changes, giving complete control over their proofing processes.

Through ExpectID Global ExpectID Scan feature, customers worldwide are able to obtain a higher level of authentication specifically designed to allow global organizations to validate both domestic and international drivers licenses or passports and to automate the manual review process.

IDology’s services enable businesses to electronically proof the identity and age of people in customer-not-present situations. The company offers different levels of identity verification including dynamic knowledge based authentication which relies on out-of-wallet challenge questions to determine the person’s identity.

