IDology, Jumio in strategic digital identity deal

As per the agreement, customers using IDology’s ExpectID solution combined with Jumio’s Netverify, can scan and review a government-issued photo ID and verify identity attributes in tandem.

Through Netverify and the camera on a computer or smartphone, users can now scan an image of their government-issued photo ID as part of the verification process. Once the ID is verified, ExpectID then correlates the data to application input as well as performs additional reviews such as deceased and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) checks.

IDology and Jumio enable businesses with online and mobile distribution to meet KYC and ID verification requirements through scanning and validation of government-issued IDs from more than 113 countries.

Jumio is a payments and ID software-as-a-service company that uses proprietary computer vision technology to reduce mobile/online payment and ID friction and fraud. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Daniel Mattes and is backed by top tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures and Facebook Co-Founder, Eduardo Saverin. Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

IDology provides technology solutions that verify an individual’s identity and/or age for organizations operating in a customer-not-present environment.

