IDology expands ExpectID global reach to Mexico, launches new anti-fraud solution

This expansion gives companies doing transactions in Mexico the ability to verify identities and maintain compliance. Additionally, with the release of ExpectID Global GeoTrace, a new anti-fraud tool, organizations conducting business internationally now can identify and eliminate location-based fraud.

IDology provides technology solutions that verify an individual’s identity and/or age for organizations operating in a customer-not-present environment.