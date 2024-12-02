IDology, CAMS to stop online gaming fraud

CAMS uses the IDology solution to collect and manage player information. Through identity processes and fraud algorithms, IDology supports the CAMS platform in monitoring and complying with regulations, enabling payment deposit and withdrawals and meeting operator business rules. IDology is currently supporting CAMS with state lotteries and real money online gaming in New Jersey and Nevada.

Organizations such as CAMS operating within age-restricted industries such as lottery and online gaming use IDology to confirm an age while maintaining customer privacy and meeting the guidelines set forth in the Children Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

IDology’s services enable businesses to electronically proof the identity and age of people in customer-not-present situations. The company offers different levels of identity verification including dynamic knowledge based authentication which relies on out-of-wallet challenge questions to determine the person’s identity.

CAMS is a multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) solution powered by Verifi, offering gambling operators the ability to collect and manage player information, assists with monitoring and complying with regulation policies, facilitates player account limit disbursement and pay-out management and taxation.

In recent news, IDology has rolled out the ExpectID Global, an international identity verification and fraud prevention solution.