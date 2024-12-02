IDology adds two digital authentication solutions to its platform

ExpectID Mobile Authentication and ExpectID Secure SMS are designed to help companies securely authenticate new and existing customers, while eliminating factors that negatively impact the customer experience. The solutions monitor and account for all types of digital fraud and high-frequency mobile change events such as SIM cloning, SIM swapping and recycled phone numbers. Information is captured and provided automatically in real-time, enabling businesses to determine the safety of an interaction.

IDologys ExpectID Mobile Authentication leverages access to real-time mobile carrier data to authenticate customers and their devices privately. The solution analyzes dynamic, real-time account level mobile attributes for better risk intelligence. ExpectID Secure SMS uses real-time mobile carrier data to verify the mobile device and eliminates the need for OTPs by sending a secure link that only requires the consumer tap it to access their account.

IDology provides technology solutions that verify an individual’s identity. The IDology platform serves as a collaborative hub for monitoring and stopping fraudulent activity across the entire network.