IDnow, an identity verification platform provider in Europe, has received the security Visa from the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) recognising the Substantial Level of Assurance (LoA) certification for digital identities in its YRIS digital identity wallet. The LoA is defined by the European eIDAS regulation (electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services) and was certified by ‘Agence nationale de sécurité des systèmes d'information’ (ANSSI).











Easy reuse of authenticated digital identity credentials

YRIS was first launched in June 2022 and enables the seamless reuse of verified digital identity credentials. It allows users to easily and securely prove their identity without having to scan a physical ID document and their face every time access to a service is required. The strength of YRIS also lies in the fact that it allows all French citizens to create this digital identity based on the old French national ID card, the new national ID card, and the residence permit.

At the time of this announcement, 450,000 users in France are using YRIS in their day-to-day lives via FranceConnect, the national digital identity federator, where users authenticate or identify themselves for eGovernment and other regulated services in France. The new certification also qualifies YRIS to be featured on FranceConnect+, and would thus make another digital identity provider available on the platform.

FranceConnect+ is an enhanced version of FranceConnect that provides stronger identity verification (Substantial LoA) for French citizens, allowing mutual recognition of their digital identity across EU member states. It supports tasks requiring stringent identification, such as accessing training credits, obtaining subsidies, generating qualified electronic signatures, handling registered electronic mail, and meeting anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regulations for financial transactions.





Additional use cases

Besides possible integration on FranceConnect+, YRIS can also be used for proof of identity and as a secured method of strong authentication in the financial or insurance industries, and in human resources. Several use cases, such as financial account opening, insurance contracts, loans or rental agreements, can be processed via YRIS thanks to the new Substantial LoA. Based on the eIDAS regulation, YRIS can also be used by providers of electronic registered mail services as a compliant method for identifying the recipient, a promising market for mail replacement.

Officials from IDnow said this certification is a new company milestone for IDnow, which remains committed to playing a key role in Europe’s ambition to create and offer a single, reliable, and secure digital identity to its citizens and residents. End users in France will be able to open a bank account or carry out any banking operation, perform a qualified electronic signature, open an online gaming account, or send or receive an electronic registered letter.