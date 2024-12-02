IDnow's solution approved for age verification by KJM





IDnow received a positive assessment for the use of its AI-enabled IDCheck.io solution from KJM for age verification. The approval brings the solution onto the extensive list of services offered by the company, including VideoIdent, AutoIdent, IDnow eID, and the IDnow Wallet, which were already rated as positive by the KJM for age validation.











What does KJM’s approval mean for IDnow?





Considering that currently, the internet contains content unsuitable for children and adolescents, a method of gatekeeping on these websites must be implemented, besides the ones that ask a user to click a button to confirm or deny their adult status. Representatives from IDnow stated that with IDCheck.io, the company can provide a solution for online age verification, maintaining its position as a partner for the protection of minors, particularly in the gaming and gambling space. According to the German Interstate Treaty of the Protection of Minors in the Media (JMStV), certain unsuitable content, including AO-rated video and browser games, gambling offers, or pornography, can only be distributed online if the provider ensures that it is available for adult user groups. This is ensured through closed, adult-only user groups, and age verification systems (AV systems). The German authority publishes a list of verified age validation systems that are under the legal requirements to offer legal and planning security for providers and operators of such content.



Additionally, at the beginning of August 2023, IDnow received its security approval from ANSSI for the remote identity verification certification PVID (prestataire de verification d’identité à distance) for its identity proofing services. The certification was on the substantial level for its IDCheck.io Identity Proofing Service and VideoIdent Qualified Electronic Signature. By receiving this certification, IDnow solidified its commitment to offering its customers safe, compliant, and fully in line with the regulations in France solutions.

More information about IDnow

With the company operating in Europe, the IDnow platform offers a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, including automated, human-assisted, online, and point-of-sale, with each of them being optimised for user conversion rates and security. Currently, the company has offices in Germany, the UK, and France and is supported by institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. IDnow’s portfolio of approximately 900 international clients spans a wide range of industries and contains companies such as UniCredit, Telefonica, Sixt, BNP, and Munich Re, and digital participants like N26, Solarisbank, Klarna, among others.