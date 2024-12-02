



Established as a joint venture in Stockholm at the beginning of 2024 between IDnow and ESYSCO, IDnow Trust Services AB delivers trust services, including electronic signatures, time stamps, and seals, that merge security, compliance, and a user-friendly experience. The company is recognised as a QTSP in the EU by the Swedish supervisory figure Post-och telestyrelsen (PTS), with it having the ability to issue, validate, and manage electronic certificates and time stamps, gather additional details, hold identification information, and perform certificate revocation. All processes conducted are focused on complying with a Certificate Authority (CA).











The current news comes shortly after IDnow’s YRIS solution got Substantial Level Assurance from the French Cybersecurity Agency. At that time, the certification represented a company milestone, with it remaining committed to participating in Europe’s objective to create and deliver a single, reliable, and secure digital identity to its citizens and residents.





IDnow Trust Services AB’s capabilities

The QTSP delivers assurance of the existence of specific electronic data at a particular time, including proof that documents were submitted for processing. As part of the collaboration, IDnow Trust Services AB is set to allow IDnow’s customers to access SMS-free signing, with the feature optimising the signing process, mitigating the need for One-Time Password (OTP) codes and increasing conversion rates. Also, IDnow Trust Services AB is among the first QTSPs that can enable the new authentication process, acknowledged by several CEN and ETSI standards and can augment the user experience in the digital signature market.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from IDnow underlined their company’s commitment to actively shaping the Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital identity industry. As part of its long-term development strategy, IDnow intends to allow its customers to benefit from the merge between identity verification and qualified trust services, in turn ensuring a compliant and efficient experience for all business operations across the EU.