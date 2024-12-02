IDnow rolls out KYC solutions for crypto providers

The IDnow Crypto-Ident combines AI-based image recognition and patented security technologies which detect the most minor deviations from genuine ID documents and therefore reduce the risk of fraud. Furthermore, the semi-automated verification process controlled by a highly qualified ident-specialist accelerates the digital onboarding.

For the photo solution, crypto platforms customers take a picture of their ID document and a selfie and upload it to platform. For the video option, customers will be identified by showing their ID document in front of their web cam or smartphone and by following the instructions of the ident specialist. While the technology is verifying data, picture and security features, the ident specialist additionally checks the intention of your customers in order to prevent social engineering frauds.

IDnow is a Europe-based provider of identification and eSigning solutions. The Munich-based company develops and distributes secure solutions for the electronic identification of natural persons as well as contract signing via computer or smartphone. Their customer base includes direct banks, modern branch banks, financial services provider, credit card issuer, municipalities and health insurance schemes.