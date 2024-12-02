IDnow rolls out AutoIdent to support businesses meet the EU eIDAS regulation

IDnow presents AutoIdent Substantial, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) identity verification product approved for certification to meet the EU’s eIDAS Regulation for identification services following the eID Level of Assurance at Substantial.

The solution offers new possibilities to a variety of industries and use cases which require higher levels of vigilance. Health insurances or health care providers can apply it for KYC use cases such as customer portal onboarding, access to electronic health records, or issuance of health insurance cards. Furthermore, demanding security requirements of public authorities with a wide range of both regulated and non-regulated KYC use cases for public services will be met without compromises.