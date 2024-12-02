IDnow raises USD 40 mln from Corsair Capital

The announcement comes just a few months after the founders of IDnow appointed a highly accomplished senior management team to jointly pursue an international growth strategy, according to the official press release. IDnow builds AI-powered identity verification technologies that address the cybersecurity and digital verification needs.

Founded in 2014, IDnow has grown and integrated its portfolio of identity products onto a single platform, serving as a single solution across different sectors and jurisdictions. Corsair’s investment will support IDnow as it expands its product range and captures greater market share throughout Europe, with immediate plans to open new offices in France and the UK.