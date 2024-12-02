IDnow partners with IATA





Following this announcement, IDnow collaborated with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and other industry partners in order to provide customers with an integrated digital identity travel experience and to streamline the overall process from flight shopping to arrival.

The demonstration took place on a flight from London Heathrow (LHR) to Rome Fiumicino (FCO) with British Airways.







Included in the features that were added to the travel experience were the personalised offers provided to customers by using data, such as loyalty card details that were stored securely in digital wallets, pre-journey processes to confirm travel requirements, backed by the Timatic system of IATA, as well as the streamlined order generation that eliminates the need for traditional tickets that store all the essential journey details in verifiable digital credential accessible with a QR code.

At the same time, customers can benefit from the potential of a hands-free, contactless airport experience, facilitated through biometric gates, from the security checks to boarding, as well as a `Ready to Fly` Simplifying and Securing Check-ins, which optimises the check-in procedure by sharing necessary digital documents with the airline.

IDnow provided its IDnow Wallet in order to store and present digital travel credentials, such as boarding passes and Digital Travel Authorisations, including digital visas. IDnow also provides the needed remote identity verification service that is leveraged when the passenger enrolls for digital credentials in the wallet solution.

The LHR-FCO journey is set to serve as a `Proof of Concept` that will be incubated in the IATA Lab.

IDnow’s recent strategy of development

Germany-based identity proofing platform provider IDnow announced several partnerships and developments in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of September 2023, the company upgraded its platform in order to support the Brazilian CPF checks in a bid to combat underage gambling. Following this announcement, the IDnow platform was designed to combine the newly incorporated CPF database checks with the automated document liveness capabilities, a fully automated Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, as well as anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.

The CPF document was issued by the Brazilian Federal Revenue Department and contained essential information, such as name, date of birth, as well as CPF status. The document was a requirement for voting, university enrolment, the inclusion of CPF check, and involvement in Brazilian politics, aiming to add an extra layer of identity verification, sourced from a trusted federal entity, until the IDnow onboarding process.

Earlier in August 2023, IDnow obtained security approval from ANSSI in order to remove identity verification certification PVID for its identity-proofing solutions and products. The PVID (PRESTATAIRES DE VÉRIFICATION D’IDENTITÉ À DISTANCE) certification received by the firm represented the level of `substantial` for the IDCheck.io Identity Proofing Service and VideoIdent Qualified Electronic Signature. At the same time, the certification showcased the company’s commitment to meet the needs, expectations, and preferences of customers with products that are safe, compliant, and in line with the regulatory requirements in France.