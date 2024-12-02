IDnow is certified for operation of identification solutions via remote working

The industry is now able to operate and expand the necessary customer identification for banking and business processes even under exceptional circumstances. The independent testing institute TÜV IT has certified the IDnow security concept for the operation of video identification and Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) via remote working.

The certification proves that the security measures carried out by IDnow in remote working achieve an equivalent security level as in the certified high-security IDnow Ident Centers. In consideration of the Corona (COVID-19) pandemic, this certification is now of importance, as it allows IDnow's identification solutions for high-security processes to be used unchanged and further expanded even under the current circumstances, according to the official press release.