IDnow implements NFC reading capability





The new solution will support all identification documents that follow the ICAO 9303 standard like ePassports and NFC supported ID cards. All the user needs are an ID card with a RFID chip (radio-frequency identification) as well as an NFC-enabled smartphone. The IDnow App recognises the availability of an RFID chip, reads the personal data and biometric information (photo) that is contained on the chip with integrated privacy protection and compares the biometric information retrieved from the chip to a video selfie and a liveness check.

The principle of reading out an ePassport via NFC is used by airports with ePassport gates, places with high security requirements. By adding this feature to IDnow AutoIdent, IDnow is helping banks, insurance providers and other businesses to get the same level of protection from fraudsters and identity thieves. For high security use cases IDnow is also offering a variant that can check the authenticity of the RFID chip and validate it on a server with digital certificates to ensure that the RFID chip itself is not compromised by fraudsters.