IDnow' AutoIdent solution brings 1000% increase in authentication transactions





AutoIdent is developed in collaboration with DERMALOG, and revolves around the use of biometric facial recognition and document reading technologies, enabling remote identity verification by comparing an end user’s selfie image to their official ID. The solution supports liveness detection to spot potential spoofing attempts, and can be supported by human identity specialists for an extra level of security when required.

IDnow’s tenfold growth in the use of AutoIdent was driven by a few key factors that stirred the customer interest: new business models, heightened security efforts, and increasing digitisation. The COVID-19 pandemic was an underlying factor as well, as multiple digital security and authentication companies have reported a spike in interest stemming from the global shift toward remote services.